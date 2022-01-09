Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Richard James Whitley Purchases 1,800 Shares

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Richard James Whitley acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $10,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard James Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Richard James Whitley acquired 200 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,144.00.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.