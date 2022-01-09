VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,141,100 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,765,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. VIVO Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis, Inc engages in the production and sale of cannabis-based products. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Sales, Patient Clinics, and Corporate. The Cannabis Sales segment produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products for direct sale to medical patients and for the adult-use market.

