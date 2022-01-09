Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by William Blair

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

VCRA stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

