Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNNVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vonovia stock remained flat at $$56.42 during trading on Friday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

