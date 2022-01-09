Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.38.

VOYA opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

