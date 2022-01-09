Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VYGVF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 434,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.