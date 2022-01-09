Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

