Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Reaches $728,108.07

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $155.78 or 0.00368901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $728,108.07 and $141,924.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003585 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00029063 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.