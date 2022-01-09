WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 140 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $104.87 and a one year high of $191.13.

