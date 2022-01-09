WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 177 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.