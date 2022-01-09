WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 200 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.64.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.55 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.