WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $86,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $62.27 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

