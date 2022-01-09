WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.42.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $541.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.55 and a 200 day moving average of $590.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

