WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 187 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

