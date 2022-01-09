WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 15.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,867,000 after purchasing an additional 212,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

