WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.24-5.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of WDFC opened at $240.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.45. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 30.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

