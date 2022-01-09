WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $250.85 and last traded at $249.70. Approximately 896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.01.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

