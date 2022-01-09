We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

