We Are One Seven LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.