We Are One Seven LLC Sells 200 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.03 and its 200-day moving average is $202.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

