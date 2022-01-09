Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

