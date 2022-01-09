Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.50 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

