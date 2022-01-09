Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

