West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

