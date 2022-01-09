West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $541.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.