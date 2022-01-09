West Branch Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $327.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.14. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

