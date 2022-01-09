West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $390.47 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average is $423.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

