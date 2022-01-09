WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.50 million to $185.40 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 303,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

