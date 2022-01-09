Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $14.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $150.86 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $106.36 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

