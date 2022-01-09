Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.65 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Shares of WLTW opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

