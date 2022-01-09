Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

