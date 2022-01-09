Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 26th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

WGO stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

