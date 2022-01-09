WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in CSX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 280,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,707,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CSX by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after acquiring an additional 287,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in CSX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

