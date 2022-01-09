WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SELB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 89.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 51.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 81.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 78,036 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $305,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 61,797 shares valued at $212,842. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.91 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

