Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWD. Truist Securities raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

