Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 65.8% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,780.75, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.