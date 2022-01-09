Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,423.42

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,423.42 ($46.13) and last traded at GBX 3,423.42 ($46.13), with a volume of 43431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,475 ($46.83).

The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,615.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,687.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

