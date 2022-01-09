Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report sales of $191.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $175.10 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $601.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $619.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $889.85 million, with estimates ranging from $848.88 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 446.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 609,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

