Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

PLNT opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

