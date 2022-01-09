Xponance Inc. Has $597,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

BYND opened at $68.52 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

