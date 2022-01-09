Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.62 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

