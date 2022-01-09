Xponance Inc. Sells 576 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.