Xponance Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $105.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

