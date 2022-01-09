Xponance Inc. Sells 644 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,378,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $79.95 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

