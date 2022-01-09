Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 364,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.