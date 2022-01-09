Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. 2,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

