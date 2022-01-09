Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 427,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,545. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

