YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $126,805.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005896 BTC.

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

