Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.25. Youdao shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 469 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,501 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 60.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 161,019 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

