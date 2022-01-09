Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 3,065,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

